‘It’s capsicum’: Bhopal student says 'lizard' found in food; canteen staffer eats it to deny claim

<p>What started as a routine hostel meal at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal’s </a>UIT RGPV quickly turned into a bizarre face-off — and the internet can’t stop talking about it.</p><p>A student alleged that he found a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/23-students-suffer-from-food-poisoning-after-found-in-midday-meals-3643061">lizard </a>in his canteen food and even confronted the staff with his plate. A video of the moment, now viral, shows him holding a thali with dal, sabzi and roti, asking, <em>“Bhai saab, yeh kya hai, dekh lo.” B</em>ut what followed caught everyone's attention.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>The staff member casually dismissed the claim, replying, <em>“Shimla mirch hai yaar.”</em> Going a step further to prove it, he even consumed it. Yes, you read that right. </p>.Lizard in food: 50 kids of Morarji school in Karnataka's Raichur fall ill.<p>When not convinced, the student stated, <em>“Chipkali hai, uski aankh nikal rahi thi.” </em>And then came the twist — in an attempt to shut down the allegation, the staff member picked up the disputed piece and ate it, claiming it was indeed capsicum and not a lizard.</p><p>The clip, shared by X user @gharkekalesh, quickly went viral, drawing reactions, memes and disbelief. While some raised concerns over food safety, most were stuck on one question — would someone really eat a lizard just to prove a point?</p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>“They ate the lizard to prove it was capsicum? That’s wild,” one user wrote. Another added, “Capsicum hi hoga bhai, koi apni baat sabit karne ke liye lizard thode hi kha lega.” A third simply called the staff member, “Evidence eater.”</p>.<p>Amid the buzz, university authorities have reportedly set up an inquiry committee to look into the incident. For now, the debate continues online — lizard or capsicum? No one seems entirely sure.</p>