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‘It’s capsicum’: Bhopal student says 'lizard' found in food; canteen staffer eats it to deny claim

The staff member casually dismissed the claim, replying, 'Shimla mirch hai yaar.'
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhopalFoodTrending

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