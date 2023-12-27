It’s my dream to turn 2 cr females associated with SHGs into ‘lakhpati’: PM Modi

Mod turned to one Rubina Khan and asked her whether she would help him in his efforts. When specifically asked how many women from her group she wanted to turn into a lakhpati, she replied, “I wish to make every woman in the country a lakhpati.”

Everyone present in the group burst into laughter when the PM quipped, “It (Rubina’s response) is a political reply.”

Modi then asked the women present on the occasion to raise their hands if they wanted to become lakhpati, to which everyone responded in affirmative.