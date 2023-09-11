J P Nadda conducts core committee meet of MP unit ahead of BJP election committee meet

Two days ahead of the meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, president J P Nadda convened a meeting of the core committee of the Madhya Pradesh unit. Deliberations were held on key candidates for the second list.
Leaders attending the meeting said that over 60-65 probable candidates for the party’s second list and their backgrounds were deliberated over during the meeting, and the list will be presented in front of the CEC which will have PM Modi in attendance on Wednesday.
Sources said that among these seats, over 35 weak seats have been identified and the party will be devising strategies to offset that. Some of the sitting MLAs are likely to be dropped.
Monday’s meeting for Madhya Pradesh will be followed by a similar meeting of the Rajasthan unit on Tuesday, before the CEC meet.
In mid-August, the party had announced its first list of 39 candidates, which was a departure from tradition as it released its first list months ahead of the polls. In 2018, the party had lost in all the constituencies for which the candidates were announced in the first list.
The party is battling incumbency and infighting in its MP unit, and it is yet to declare sitting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its CM candidate.
In the first list, among the party’s candidates are Lal Singh Arya, the head of the BJP SC Morcha who has been fielded from Gohad, a reserved seat, Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya.