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Jabalpur cruise tragedy | Viral mother-child photo fake or real?

As the story gained traction, a picture surfaced online claiming to feature the deceased mother and the child.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccidentJabalpurViral

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