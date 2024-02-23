No kamal yet: Kamal Nath comes out in support of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

"Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi has hit the streets across the country and declared a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation," the former Union Minister added.

Nath appealed to the people of the state and the Congress "to become strength and courage for Rahul Gandhi" by joining the Yatra. "Jointly you all and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to a logical end," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, a state Congress spokesperson said Nath will reach Gwalior on March 2 and participate in the yatra till March 6.

The Yatra will enter Morena from neighbouring Rajasthan on March 2 and pass through Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam before re-entering Rajasthan on March 6.

On Wednesday, several Congress workers in Nath's stronghold Chhindwara joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who claimed that many more Congressmen would join the ruling party.