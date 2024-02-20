Kamal Nath will join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh next month: State Congress chief Jitu Patwari

Bhopal: Congress leader Kamal Nath will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after it enters Madhya Pradesh on March 2, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

Nath and other leaders virtually attended a meeting to review preparations for the yatra earlier in the day, sources said.

During the four-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi will conduct road shows and meetings. He will perform puja at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and address a public meeting in Dhar district on March 6, said state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

"Kamal Nath has said that he would join the the yatra during its Madhya Pradesh leg, so there is no spice left for the media and BJP," he said apparently referring to the speculation about Nath's possible switch to the saffron party.