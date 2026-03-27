<p>A woman from Madhya Pradesh named Amita Singh Tomar had appeared on the popular television show ‘<a href="https://www-deccanherald-com.translate.goog/entertainment/kumar-mangalam-birla-makes-his-tv-debut-takes-the-hot-seat-on-amitabh-bachchan-hosted-kaun-banega-crorepati-3845481?_x_tr_sl=en&_x_tr_tl=hi&_x_tr_hl=hi&_x_tr_pto=tc">Kaun Banega Crorepati’</a> and once made headlines. Now, Tomar, who won Rs 50 lakh on the show, was reported of being involved in a Rs 2.5 crore flood relief “scam”. She was arrested from Gwalior n Thursday in the 2021 alleged irregularities that took place in Baroda tehsil. </p><p>Following the arrest, the woman tehsildar was produced in court and lodged in a jail in neighbouring Shivpuri.</p> <p>“A team led by Baroda Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Avneet Sharma arrested Tomar from her home in Gwalior's Chandravadni Naka. Tomar was the tehsildar of Vijaypur but was removed from the post by Collector Arpit Verma on Wednesday," an official informed <em>PTI</em>, adding that Tomar had applied earlier for anticipatory bail in the high court as well as the Supreme Court, but her appeals were rejected.</p>.Amitabh Bachchan nervous before 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shoot.<p>Some 110 persons have been named in the FIR in the matter, he added.</p><p>The official said 22 patwaris (revenue officials) and one tehsildar have been arrested so far in the 2021 flood relief 'scam', which involves Rs 2.5 crore being allegedly transferred into fake bank accounts for the purpose of embezzlement.</p>