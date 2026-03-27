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'Kaun Banega Crorepati' famed woman tehsildar held in Madhya Pradesh over Rs 2.5 crore flood relief 'scam'

Tomar had applied earlier for anticipatory bail in the high court as well as the Supreme Court, but her appeals were rejected.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:01 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 04:01 IST
India NewsscamGwaliorKaun Banega Crorepati

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