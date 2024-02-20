Khajuraho Dance Festival completes 50 years; golden jubilee edition sees Kathak dancers break world record

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated the golden jubilee (50th edition) event of Khajuraho Dance Festival amid enthusiasm. The occasion saw 1484 artists set a new world record for largest Kathak dance performance with the most number of performers.
The record setting (world record) performance of ‘Kathak Kumbh’ at the famous world heritage site is the 3rd successive one after the Ujjain and Gwalior events, also recorded and recognised by the Guinness World Record.
Ujjain had seen the lighting of 11 lakh 71thousand and 78 diyas to set one world record, while in Gwalior's Tansen Samaroh, a total number of 1600 tabla artists played in tandem during the Taal Darbar in Gwalior Fort to garner the second one.
The Kathak dance event earned the state its third world record at the Khajuraho Dance Festival (KDF) inaugural festivities. Dance lovers can enjoy other events across several days till Feb 26, when the festivals ends.
KDF is being organized by the Cultural and Tourism Department under the guidance of Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla.
Dr Yadav said under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India's cultural revival is being celebrated across the country.
KDF has chosen to dedicate the event to Lord Natraj Mahadev, often referred to as the 'God of Dance'. This particular Shiva avatar represents how dance is a sacred medium of direct contact with God.
In the choreography of famous dance guru Rajendra Gangani, the artists from different cities of the state presented a 20-minute mesmerizing performance in Raag Basant.
Underlining that the Guinness World Record achievements were 'special', the CM announced the setting up of the country's first Gurukul for training tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho.
Dr Yadav said all facilities will be made for aspirants training in traditional arts of tribal and rural communities with courses on teaching specialised crafts, leadership, singing, music, painting, regional literature with the help of senior experts and 'gurus' at the Gurukul.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav wasted no time and also performed Bhoomi Pujan for the Gurukul institute on Tuesday. Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, MP Khajuraho and BJP state president VD Sharma, Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla and others were present at this event.
