Khajuraho Dance Festival completes 50 years; golden jubilee edition sees Kathak dancers break world record

Dr Yadav said under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India's cultural revival is being celebrated across the country.

KDF has chosen to dedicate the event to Lord Natraj Mahadev, often referred to as the 'God of Dance'. This particular Shiva avatar represents how dance is a sacred medium of direct contact with God.

In the choreography of famous dance guru Rajendra Gangani, the artists from different cities of the state presented a 20-minute mesmerizing performance in Raag Basant.

Underlining that the Guinness World Record achievements were 'special', the CM announced the setting up of the country's first Gurukul for training tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho.

Dr Yadav said all facilities will be made for aspirants training in traditional arts of tribal and rural communities with courses on teaching specialised crafts, leadership, singing, music, painting, regional literature with the help of senior experts and 'gurus' at the Gurukul.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav wasted no time and also performed Bhoomi Pujan for the Gurukul institute on Tuesday. Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, MP Khajuraho and BJP state president VD Sharma, Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla and others were present at this event.