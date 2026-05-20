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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Kumbh Mela-famed Monalisa moves MP High Court over 'tampering' of birth records

She sought an independent and fair probe into the alleged manipulation of official records and attempts to give a communal colour to their marriage.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsIndiaMadhya PradeshKumbh Mela

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