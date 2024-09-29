Home
Lata Mangeshkar award conferred on Uttam Singh, K S Chithra

PTI
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 18:41 IST

Indore: Renowned music composer Uttam Singh and singer K S Chithra on Saturday received the Madhya Pradesh government's National Lata Mangeshkar Award at a function.

They received the award at the hands of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929. She breathed her last in Mumbai on February 6, 2022.

Uttam Singh was given the award for 2022, while Chithra received it for 2023.

The award ceremony for the first time took place at the auditorium built by the government in Mangeshkar's memory here. PTI COR LAL KRK

Published 28 September 2024, 18:41 IST
India NewsawardMadhya Pradesh

