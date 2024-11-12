Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Leopard rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve after attack on 4 persons dies

The feline was rescued on November 9 evening from Khorhi beat of the reserve. It was sent to Mukundpur rescue centre, BTR's deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 05:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 05:58 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshleopard

Follow us on :

Follow Us