Leopard rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve after attack on 4 persons dies

<p>Umaria: A leopard that injured four persons has died after being rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The BTR, located in Umaria district, has been in news due to the death of 11 elephants at the reserve over the past fortnight.</p>.<p>A leopard had attacked and injured four persons in Hiroli and Kudri villages under Manpur buffer range of BTR, an official said.</p>.<p>The feline was rescued on November 9 evening from Khorhi beat of the reserve. It was sent to Mukundpur rescue centre, BTR's deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said.</p>.<p>The big cat died on Sunday night during treatment, Verma said.</p>.<p>The cause of the death would be known after receiving the autopsy report, he said.</p>