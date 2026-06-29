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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

'Heera in Panna' again: Two years after Rs 93 lakh windfall, tribal family finds another diamond in Madhya Pradesh

An official of the diamond office said labourer Rakesh Adivasi, his three brothers, and some relatives had obtained a lease in the Ahirgaon area in April and set up the mine.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshDiamondTrending

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