'Heera in Panna' again: Two years after Rs 93 lakh windfall, tribal family finds another diamond in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Panna (MP): For most people, finding one diamond worth a fortune would be a once-in-a-lifetime event; however, for a tribal farming family in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh's</a> Panna district, lightning has struck twice.</p>.<p>After unearthing a 19.22-carat diamond in 2024 that fetched Rs 93 lakh at a government auction, the family has once again discovered a precious gem—an 11.19-carat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diamond">diamond</a> estimated to be worth around Rs 30 lakh.</p>.<p>An official of the diamond office said labourer Rakesh Adivasi, his three brothers, and some relatives had obtained a lease in the Ahirgaon area in April and set up the mine.</p>.<p>"After toiling for two months, the family found a precious 11.19 carat gem-quality diamond, estimated to be worth around Rs 30 lakh on Monday, from a mine located on private land in the Ahirgaon area. They immediately deposited the diamond with the government diamond office," the official said.</p>.No diamond ring? Put a string on it..<p>Panna Diamond Inspector Nutan Jain confirmed that the diamond weighs 11.19 carats and is gem quality.</p>.<p>The diamond will be put up for sale in the upcoming government auction, and the royalty will be deducted and deposited into the family's authorised bank account, Jain added.</p>.<p>Excited by the discovery of the diamond, Rakesh's brother Raju Adivasi said the family has been working hard in the mines for a long time.</p>.<p>He said Rs 93 lakh received two years ago significantly improved the family's financial situation, but they haven't stopped working hard.</p>.<p>Rakesh said the proceeds from the upcoming auction would be invested in establishing new mining operations, allowing the family to continue trying their luck.</p>.<p>Panna district is internationally known for its diamond reserves, where remarkable discoveries occasionally transform the lives of local miners and labourers overnight.</p>