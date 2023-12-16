Living in penury after rains washed away home, MP man gifted 'pucca' house by govt officials

Collector Praveen Singh on humanitarian ground decided to lend a helping hand instantly and announced to give Rs 50,000 to Bharke to build a pucca house. He also asked other officials who were present there to extend help. Singh made a public appeal to help raise funds to help Bhagwat for constructing the pucca house.

After discussion with the villagers, Biswas, Singh and District Panchayat CEO Ashish Tiwari and other officials performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the pucca house to be built by Bharke in the presence of the villagers. Bharke and his family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the officials.

Collector Praveen Singh said it was a humanitarian gesture to help Bhagwat, who is an honest person and living in extremely difficult conditions. His house was washed away this monsoon and made temporary arrangements with canopy covering as roof substitute. "We will help him through a government scheme but that will take time. So immediate decision was taken in consultation and cooperation with other officials and villagers who were present there, to donate personal money for his house. It clicked and we performed Bhoomi pujan on evening of December 313 and his house is under construction, Singh said.