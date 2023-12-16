Living in penury after rains washed away home, MP man gifted 'pucca' house by govt officials

Bhagwat Bharke had never imagined he would get a 'pucca' house after his earlier one was washed away during the monsoon. He was sharing a house with villagers in the Titora village of Sehore Gram Panchayat when the gods smiled on him and a visit by officials on December 13 ensured he got a pucca house from the government.
Central Government Nodal Officer RP Biswas and Collector Praveen Singh while on a visit to the village under the District Panchayat of Sehore learnt of Bharke's plight. The field staff disclosed that Bhagwat lives in a mud shanty (kutchha house) after his own house had collapsed during this monsoon. Bhagwat was living in penury and facing many challenges.
Collector Praveen Singh on humanitarian ground decided to lend a helping hand instantly and announced to give Rs 50,000 to Bharke to build a pucca house. He also asked other officials who were present there to extend help. Singh made a public appeal to help raise funds to help Bhagwat for constructing the pucca house.
After discussion with the villagers, Biswas, Singh and District Panchayat CEO Ashish Tiwari and other officials performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the pucca house to be built by Bharke in the presence of the villagers. Bharke and his family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the officials.
Collector Praveen Singh said it was a humanitarian gesture to help Bhagwat, who is an honest person and living in extremely difficult conditions. His house was washed away this monsoon and made temporary arrangements with canopy covering as roof substitute. "We will help him through a government scheme but that will take time. So immediate decision was taken in consultation and cooperation with other officials and villagers who were present there, to donate personal money for his house. It clicked and we performed Bhoomi pujan on evening of December 313 and his house is under construction, Singh said.