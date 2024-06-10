Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Number of ministers from Madhya Pradesh in Modi govt's third term remains same as second term at 6

In the third term of the Modi government, Scindia, Murugan and Virendra Kumar were retained on Sunday. BJP stalwart and the state's four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dhar MP Savitri Thakur and Betul MP Durga Das Uikey were also inducted.