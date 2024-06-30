Tigress gives birth to 3 cubs, including 1 white, in Gwalior zoo

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: A tigress has given birth to three cubs, including one white-coloured, at a zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said.

The cubs and their mother are in isolation and being monitored as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, zoo's in-charge Upendra Yadav told reporters here on Saturday.

The tigress, named Durga, gave birth to the three cubs at the Gandhi Prani Udyan on Friday night, he said.