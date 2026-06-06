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Madhya Pradesh: 27-month-old Indian-born female cheetah dies in Kuno while being treated for injuries

Kuno National Park now has 49 cheetahs, 32 of which have been born in the country.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshKuno National Parkcheetah

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