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Madhya Pradesh: 6 feared buried in debris after four-storey building collapses

A loud explosion-like sound was heard when the structure collapsed, triggering massive dust clouds, eyewitnesses said.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBuilding Collapse

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