<p>Anuppur: A four-storey building collapsed in Kotma town in Anuppur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-group-of-guests-attack-bride-groom-after-not-being-served-liquor-at-wedding-3953298">Madhya Pradesh</a> on Saturday evening, trapping at least six persons in the debris, police said.</p><p>An official identified the ill-fated building as 'Aggarwal Lodge' located near a bus stand.</p><p>The incident occurred at 5:30 pm, eyewitnesses said, adding a loud explosion-like sound was heard when the structure collapsed, triggering massive dust clouds.</p><p>At the time of the incident, the area had passengers of the bus stand as well as those involved in construction work on an adjacent plot, officials added.</p>.Nine of family killed as car falls into well in Maharashtra's Nashik .<p>"The building was approximately 10 years old. The ongoing work nearby may have contributed to the incident," Superintendent of Police Moti ur Rehman said.</p><p>The district administration called in expert rescue teams from SECL's facility in Jamuna Kotma and also from JMS, a coal mining firm.</p><p>"SECL teams and modern machinery have been deployed in rescue and relief operations. The Kotma and Anuppur district hospitals have been placed on high alert," the official added.</p>