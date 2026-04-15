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Madhya Pradesh board results 2026 declared: 73.42% pass Class 10, 76.01% clear Class 12

The results were announced through a press conference led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsEducationMadhya PradeshBoard ExamMPExam resultsMohan Yadav

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