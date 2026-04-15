<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 examinations on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, on its official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/">mpbse.mponline.gov.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://result.mponline.gov.in/">result.mponline.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>Students can also check their results on DigiLocker and SMS services. The results were announced on Wednesday through a press conference led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a>.</p><p><strong>Overall performance</strong></p><p>This year, the MP board results recorded a pass percentage of 73.42 per cent in Class 10 and 76.01 per cent in Class 12. </p><p>In total, around 16 lakh students registered for the examinations across both classes, with nearly 9 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and approximately 6.9 lakh students appearing for Class 12. </p><p>Meanwhile, girl students continued to lead performance across both classes, In Class 12, as many as 77.52 per cent cleared the exams successfully while the number stood at 69.31 per cent for boys.</p><p>Girls also dominated the merit list, with over 200 girls featuring among toppers.</p><p><strong>Toppers: Commerce leads in Class 12</strong></p><p>The Class 12 results saw Khushi Rai and Chandani Vishwakarma emerge as joint state toppers, each scoring 494 out of 500 marks. </p><p>In the Commerce stream, both students secured Rank 1, while multiple candidates shared Rank 2 with 489 marks. </p><p>In the Science stream, Shlok Prajapati topped with 493 marks. Meanwhile, in the Humanities stream, Shruti Tomar and Akash Ahirwar jointly secured Rank 1 with 489 marks. </p><p>In Class 10, Pratibha Singh Solanki emerged as the state topper, scoring an impressive 499 out of 500 marks.</p>.MBOSE Class 10 results out, 86.84 pass percentage overall.<p><strong>District-wise performance</strong></p><p>Anuppur emerged as the top-performing district with a 93.85 per cent pass rate, followed by Alirajpur in second place. </p><p>Notably, government schools outperformed private institutions, recording a pass percentage of 76.80 per cent, compared to around 68.6 per cent in private schools.</p><p>A total of 3,67,079 students secured first division, while 99,073 students were placed in the second division, and 254 students achieved third division in the Class 12 results.</p><p>Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the examination.</p><p><strong>Second exam opportunity</strong></p><p>Speaking at the press event, the Chief Minister said that the state will conduct a second board exam in May 2026, allowing students to improve their scores.</p><p>“The aim is to save a year for students and provide them with flexibility. If students feel that their marks are not satisfactory, they now have the option to reappear for the exam and improve their scores,” he said.</p><p>Those dissatisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or opt to appear for the second examination.</p><p><strong>How to check MP Board results 2026</strong></p><p>To check their scorecards, students can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/">mpbse.mponline.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://result.mponline.gov.in/">result.mponline.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ result link.</p></li><li><p>Enter roll number and application number.</p></li><li><p>Submit to view and download marksheet.</p></li></ol><p>Students can also access their results through alternate methods such as the DigiLocker platform, the UMANG and MP mobile apps, or via SMS by typing MPBSE10 or MPBSE12 followed by the roll number and sending it to 56263.</p>