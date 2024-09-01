Madhya Pradesh CM aims to push Bundelkhand to new heights

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav has announced transformative initiatives for Bundelkhand, in order to push it towards new dimensions of growth and prosperity.

Speaking at the International Bundeli Samagam 2024 at the Tribal Museum on Saturday, Yadav underscored the importance of the upcoming Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar on September 27th and the ground-breaking 'Ken-Betwa' river linking project.

"The Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar is not merely a platform for progress in one district or division but a significant initiative that will uplift the entire region," Yadav said.

"It marks a decisive step towards diversifying development in Bundelkhand, a region celebrated for its bravery and valour."