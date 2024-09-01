Madhya Pradesh CM aims to push Bundelkhand to new heights

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav has announced transformative initiatives for Bundelkhand, in order to push it towards new dimensions of growth and prosperity.
Speaking at the International Bundeli Samagam 2024 at the Tribal Museum on Saturday, Yadav underscored the importance of the upcoming Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar on September 27th and the ground-breaking 'Ken-Betwa' river linking project.
"The Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar is not merely a platform for progress in one district or division but a significant initiative that will uplift the entire region," Yadav said.
"It marks a decisive step towards diversifying development in Bundelkhand, a region celebrated for its bravery and valour."
Yadav felicitated several talents from Bundelkhand including actor Mukesh Tiwari, Sumit Orchha, folk singer Chandrabhan Vasudev.
Yadav paid tribute to Bundelkhand’s historic figures, including Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and Rani Durgavati, highlighting their courage and sacrifices despite limited resources.
The Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar is set to attract a diverse array of experts and representatives from various industries, both from within India and abroad. The event is expected to bring together participants from multiple sectors, showcasing region’s potential.
Chief Minister announced that the state government has introduced a policy offering "special incentives for employment to youth and women," particularly in the IT and textile sectors.
"We are committed to supporting these industrial units to ensure they flourish and create meaningful job opportunities," he added.
Additionally, the government plans to establish new industrial units in the health, mineral, and tourism sectors, further expanding Bundelkhand’s economic landscape.
Yadav highlighted Bundelkhand's rich cultural heritage, noting that the unique charm of the Bundeli language and its traditions are gaining national and international recognition.
He reiterated Madhya Pradesh government's dedication to advancing the region's development and enhancing its prestige.
Panchayat and Rural Development minister Prahlad Patel, Minister of state for culture and tourism (independent charge) Dharmendra Lodhi, and others were present on this occasion.
