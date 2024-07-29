Madhya Pradesh CM commemorates World Tiger Day

Bhopal: While commemorating International Tiger Day on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, said they are fortunate to earn the moniker of Tiger State, by giving home to 785 tigers.

Efforts are underway to increase the number of Tiger Reserves from seven, by relocating animals to other sancturies.

He also said, the relocation programme can be introduced to other animal deficit states. Yadav maintained that the government was committed to protection of not only tigers but other animals as well as the rich biodiversity under sustainable programmes.