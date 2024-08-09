Madhya Pradesh CM highlights state as investor haven at Bengaluru meet

Yadav outlined the abundant opportunities in sectors such as IT, energy, tourism, food processing, health, education, MSME, and agriculture. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s status as a surplus energy state, with renewable energy contributing 23% to its production. The state leads in agricultural growth, wheat procurement, and pulses production, and has seen significant progress in horticulture.

In the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, MoUs were signed between Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited and key associations like the India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), TIE Global, Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), and Association of Geo-Spatial Industries (AGI). These agreements aim to enhance electronic system design, entrepreneurship, business expansion, and the use of local content and technology.

Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 3200 crore during the Invest-Madhya Pradesh interactive session held in Bengaluru. Proposals came from 11 companies, including LAPP India, AGI Glass Pack, Coca-Cola, Purvasha Group, Metechno, Thiagarajan Mills, Print Point Form Packaging, Featherlight India, SRV Neat Tech Private Limited, Kenes Technology, and SK Mills. These investments will span sectors such as electrical, manufacturing, food processing, metals, textiles, packaging, and IT, creating job opportunities in Rajgarh, Gwalior, Ujjain, Dhar (Pithampur), and Bhopal.

Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Kumar Singh, presented on the investment opportunities, resources, skilled workforce, and favorable industrial environment in Madhya Pradesh. Principal Secretary of Science and Technology Sanjay Dubey, highlighted opportunities in the IT, ITES, and ESDM sectors. Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Mrs. Vidisha Mukherjee, discussed tourism sector opportunities, while Secretary of the Department, Dr. Navneet Kothari, focused on the micro, small, and medium enterprises sector. A film showcasing tourism and investment possibilities in Madhya Pradesh was also screened.

During the session Shiv Venkat Ramani of Lap India Private Limited shared his positive experience operating an industrial unit in Madhya Pradesh. Lap India has been manufacturing cables in Pilu Khedi, Rajgarh district, since 2012. Mr. Mohandas Pai, a key figure in IT, education, and finance, praised Madhya Pradesh for its ample land bank, industry-friendly policies, suitable infrastructure, and trained human resources, predicting it will become a hub of industrial activities in the country.

Prominent among those present included Manipal Group Chairman Mr. Mohandas Pai, Greenko Group Chairman Mr. Anil Chalamshetty, and LAPP India Chief Operating and Technology Officer Dr. Shiv Venkatramani. Mr. Siddharth Sethi, Vice President of Madhya Pradesh CII and Managing Director of Infobeans Limited, presented the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. A film titled 'Advantage MP' showcased the state’s facilities for industrial investment.