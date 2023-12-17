Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Ujjain, outlines 'Modi ki guarantee'

Earlier speaking to the media on the sidelines of Shaurya Samrak in Bhopal, the chief minister said under the leadership of PM Modi, India has scaled new heights. "The aim of the yatra is to further the vision of PM Modi for upliftment and betterment of all. The cross section of society must reap the benefits of public welfare schemes and development programmes being undertaken by the government," the MP CM said.

"The yatra will ensure effective implementation of public welfare schemes and programmes meant for weaker sections and poor people. Modi ji has dreamt from developed India and this yatra will facilitate the process," he added.

Earlier, Modi had assured that the government will leave no stone unturned to help the needy people. "Our cities have a major role to play in the resolve of a developed India. So far the focus of development activities has been limited to big cities since independence. But now we are emphasising on the development of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of the country," Modi had said.

"We are moving forward with the One Nation One Ration card model of growth to enable citizens (villagers, rural or urban dwellers) to benefit anywhere in the country. Metro train service has been extended to 15 new cities in addition to existing 27 cities," PM had said.

The yatra will run simultaneously in five states as due to the election model code of conduct, it could not start in the aforementioned states earlier. PM Modi appealed to the people to become an active partner in the yatra.

There will be a video display of government welfare schemes during yatra which will conclude on January 26 next year.