Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates 39th IATO national conference in Bhopal

A short film exhibiting local cuisine and historical legacy was displayed on big screen at venue site. The 3-day conference of IATO has been systematically scheduled into sessions including discussions/celebration (on Resurgent India inbound) and sightseeing by Operators to nearby major location in MP. The Operators (approx. 1200 registered) will get to visit the City of Lakes (Bhopal), Bhojpur, Bhimbetka (UNESCO site), Pachmarhi (only hill station in MP), Indore (industrial hub of MP), Udayagiri and Sanchi (UNESCO site) during last leg of their conference on 2nd September.

Speaking on this occasion Dr Yadav emphasised the state tourism to leveraging its natural, historical, cultural, and religious/spiritual legacy. India is peace loving nation, and we proudly disseminate this message across the world. Our PM Narendra Modi is chief proponent of this message. The government is making all out efforts and will leave no stone unturned to attract investors/investment to scale up in the ladder of developed states. Yadav dwelt on spiritual message, linking Nandi/Mahakaal combo, for tourism promotion to showcase state’s UPS. He cited tiger sighting on the outskirts of Bhopal in the night while metropolis cultural confluence during daytime, only happens in Bhopal. The Bhopal lakh (bada Bandh) which is circulated by natural rocky structure cannot be broken by flood like calamity, replicates engineering acumen of local engineering. The government is committed to promote tourism sector in the state, asserted Yadav.