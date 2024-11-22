Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav lays foundation stone of Rs 592 crore 'medicity' in Ujjain

The campus will feature a high-rise building designed to maximize space utilization, with residential accommodation for doctors, paramedics and other personnel, he added.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 18:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 18:52 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us