Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to flag off new Bhopal-Rewa train on August 2

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will flag off the the new train between Rewa and Bhopal on Friday night (August 2).
The introduction of the new train service is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the transportation infrastructure of the region, thereby promoting trade, tourism, and overall development.
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the new train.
He highlighted the long-standing demand of passengers for a direct train service between these cities. He said the train service as a major gift for the residents of the Vindhya region, fostering greater economic and social integration.
The new rail service, numbered 22145/46, is set to commence operations on August 2. The train will depart from Bhopal at 11 PM on Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Rewa at 9:15 AM the following day, with stops at key stations including Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, and Jabalpur.
In the return direction, the train will depart from Rewa at 10:30 PM on Saturdays and Mondays, reaching Bhopal at 8:05 AM.
The operation of this new train is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy by facilitating easier movement of people and goods. Local businesses and traders have welcomed this initiative, expressing hope that it will lead to increased commercial activities and growth opportunities.
Published 02 August 2024, 13:08 IST