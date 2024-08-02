Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to flag off new Bhopal-Rewa train on July 2

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will flag off the the new train between Rewa and Bhopal on Friday night.

The introduction of the new train service is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the transportation infrastructure of the region, thereby promoting trade, tourism, and overall development.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the new train.

He highlighted the long-standing demand of passengers for a direct train service between these cities. He said the train service as a major gift for the residents of the Vindhya region, fostering greater economic and social integration.