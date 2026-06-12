Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders protesting against 'seat chori' detained in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Claiming that the BJP and Election Commission of India (EC) are “partners in crime in seat chori", <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> Madhya Pradesh MLAs on Friday marched to Rashtrapati Bhavan over rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nominations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya%20sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> polls but were stopped outside the party's 24, Akbar Road office.</p><p>Congress Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Adivasi Congress chief Vikrant Bhuria among others led the protest and were taken into custody. </p><p>The leaders had decided to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan after their request for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu was rejected.</p>.After 'vote & sarkar chori', Rahul Gandhi claims 'seat chori' in Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.<p>Natarajan attended a press conference prior to the march but skipped the protest, as her petition against the rejection of the nomination on charges of not divulging details of a private complaint filed in Telangana in the affidavit. All MLAs except Kamal Nath attended the press conference and the protest.</p><p>She said she had duly filled Form 26 and there was no column to mention private complaints. </p><p>“If there was a column for it, I would have given the details. The root of this entire matter is Form 26, in which it was claimed that I failed to record certain information and concealed facts,” she said.</p><p>She said she wrote “not applicable” in the affidavit on criminal records, as there was only a legal notice against her. “There is only that single legal notice which the court has not even taken cognisance of yet. Therefore, there should be clarity on where the column to record such information actually was," she said.</p><p>In a statement, the Congress said the saffron party wanted to win a third Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh “by hook or by crook” though it did not have the numbers. “The BJP and the ECI are partners in crime in this latest instance of ‘seat chori’.”</p>.Rajya Sabha elections: BJP move puts Congress seats at risk in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand.<p> “The EC’s partisan agenda becomes clearer when its behavior in Madhya Pradesh is contrasted to its behavior in Jharkhand. Parimal Nathwani – who has not even filed his own name accurately in his affidavit – has been given all the opportunity to clarify and fix errors in his own Form 26 submission,” it said.</p><p>It said the Returning Officer's decision was beyond the Supreme Court’s direction that it is “not the duty of the Returning Officer at the stage of scrutiny to draw the attention of the appellant to the aforesaid substantial defect for the purpose of getting the same cured”.</p><p>“When it comes to the Prime Minister’s friends, norms and precedents are tossed aside in favour of expedience,” it said.</p><p>Patwari said the enthusiasm and unity the Congress displayed in the election has "rattled" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire BJP leadership in Madhya Pradesh and that was precisely why they used during the Rajya Sabha election a tactic that is usually seen in minor local elections for 'sarpanch' or 'janpad' posts.</p><p>Congress Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh Umang Singhar said that given the prevailing circumstances, the country is drifting towards "electoral autocracy".</p><p>"The centralisation of executive power, weak legislative oversight of the government, the curtailing of freedom of expression of the common citizen, and the harassment of journalists -- all of this is happening in our country today," he alleged.</p><p>There is a need to reflect on the current situation in the country, he said.</p><p>In a statement, the Congress said the Rajya Sabha Elections of June 2026 are a story of two candidates -- one who is a billionaire friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a representative of corporate interests, and another who comes from an ordinary family and represents the values of the Constitution.</p><p>In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP did not have the required number of MLAs to win a third Rajya Sabha seat and was 10 MLAs short of the number required.</p><p>Despite that, the BJP introduced an official candidate in the election, it said.</p><p>"When it was becoming clear that the BJP would not be able to break the Congress Legislative Party in Madhya Pradesh through horse-trading or other means, the BJP resorted to underhand tricks to ensure the cancellation of Ms Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination," the party said.</p>