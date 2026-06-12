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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders protesting against 'seat chori' detained in Delhi

The leaders had decided to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan after their request for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu was rejected.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiMadhya PradeshRajya SabhaIndia Politics

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