Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Fake Income Tax officials 'probing' black money rob contractor of gold & cash

As per police, the gang of seven to eight persons arrived in a white SUV without a number plate and entered the house claiming they received a tipoff.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 15:23 IST
CrimeMadhya PradeshIncome TaxMadhya Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us