Madhya Pradesh: Fake Income Tax officials 'probing' black money rob contractor of gold & cash

<p>Dhar: A gang posing as Income Tax officials entered a contractor's home in Dhar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/mp-minor-sisters-death-3929267">Madhya Pradesh</a> on Friday on the pretext of a black money probe and stole around 50 'tolas' of gold and several lakh rupees in cash, police said.</p><p>The incident took place at 9:30 am in Brahman Mohalla of Bag area, about 100 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi told reporters.</p><p>As per police, the gang of seven to eight persons arrived in a white SUV without a number plate and entered the house of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited contractor Rajkumar Malviya claiming they had a received a complaint regarding presence of black money.</p>.Bengaluru: Fake policemen gag couple, flee with Rs 20 lakh, gold in broad daylight.<p>Two of the gang members wore khakhi uniforms. They forced open cupboards and decamped with about 50 'tolas' of gold jewellery, several lakh in cash and mobile phones. A 'tola' is around 11.6 grams.</p><p>"Teams have been formed to nab the accused. The Crime Branch is also carrying out a probe. The exact amount of gold and cash looted will be known after the family finishes assessing the losses," the SP said.</p>