Madhya Pradesh government school guest teacher accuses principal of seeking sexual favours to get her permanent job

According to reports, the teacher stated that she has been working at the government higher secondary schools for the past 13 years. She further alleged that principal Raikhede has a history of inappropriate conduct, not only with her but also with other female students.

According to her, the principal has coerced many students into signing blank papers without explaining the reasons for doing so. This is not the first time the principal has faced such allegations. Previously, while working at another school in Shukri, he was accused of similar misconduct, leading to an FIR being filed against him and his suspension.

Principal Raikhede reportedly argued that the complaints against him are inconsistent and have been made multiple times within a short period only to confuse students as well as authorities. He further claimed that the teacher has repeatedly refused to join the investigation and provide a formal statement.

The Education Department's internal grievance team, alongside the police, is investigating the matter.

ASP Sonali Dubey confirmed that the statements of all are being recorded as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, Bargi Chowki in-charge Sarita Patel, who is investigating the matter including statement recording, stated that the guest teacher approached the police station for the first time on September 4 despite having submitted complaints to the District Education Officer, Collector, and SP earlier.

Based on statements and circumstantial evidence, prime facie it appears that complainant has malafide intention. She is allegedly trying to tarnish the principal’s image who has an upright track record, claimed Sarita Patel.

A 11th class student, who sat next to her (at the time when DH spoke with her on Tuesday) said she had no idea about the intricacies of the matter/or any complaint and simply joined the company of other girl friends on board the bus.

The student visited the police chowki along with parents voluntarily to record a statement favouring the principal’s commitment. District Education Officer Ghanshyam Soni revealed that the guest teacher initially lodged a complaint with the District Education Office on August 20, though no mention of sexual harassment was made at that time. A few days later, the teacher filed another complaint with the Collectorate. In response, a five-member internal complaints committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Soni stated that further action would be taken based on the probe.