Madhya Pradesh government transfers 26 IAS and 21 IPS officers

Eight districts have got new collectors. Kedar Singh has been transferred as collector of Shahdol, Somesh Mishra of Mandla, Girish Kumar Mishra of Rajgarh, Roshan Kumar Singh of Vidisha, Mrinal Meena of Balaghat, Harsh Singh of Dindori, Harshal Pancholi of Anuppur and Himanshu Chandra of Neemuch.