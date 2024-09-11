Madhya Pradesh govt nod to hand over ops of state cooperative dairies to NDDB; Congress opposes move

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, Tankha said, "Sanchi, the trusted milk products brand of MP, is being taken over by Gujarat's famous brand Amul through the backdoor. This attempt was also made with Karnataka's Nandini (milk brand). The MP government may kneel down, but the 7.5 crore people of MP, for whom Sanchi is a household brand, will protest." Sanchi is the name of products, including milk packets manufactured and marketed by the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation and its associated milk unions.