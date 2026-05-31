<p>Shajapur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a> on Sunday said his government will provide helmets to farmers who travel to towns and cities on motorcycles to sell their produce, saying the move would help save lives in road accidents.</p>.<p>Yadav made the announcement while interacting with farmers in Shujalpur after listening to the 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.</p>.No 24-hour police security to interfaith couple; there should be clear proof of threat: Madhya Pradesh High Court.<p>"Farmers bring milk, fruits and vegetables from villages to cities on motorcycles. They remain vulnerable to accidents due to the absence of helmets. Our government will provide helmets. This will help prevent accidents and ensure their safety," Yadav said.</p>.<p>The chief minister said his government was committed to increasing farmers' income under all circumstances.</p>.<p>"Our government implements the decisions it takes. We created a record by procuring more than one crore metric tonnes of wheat at Rs 2,625 per quintal. We have broken all our previous records. The Madhya Pradesh government has also set a record by procuring wheat from nearly 14 lakh farmers, the highest in the country," he said.</p>.<p>Yadav said the government was fulfilling its promise to farmers through the Bhavantar scheme for soybean and was also encouraging urad cultivation.</p>.<p>Bhavantar Yojana (price difference payment scheme) is a programme under which the MP government compensates farmers for the difference between the official Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the rate at which they sell their crops.</p>.<p>"For the first time, we are giving a bonus on urad. Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in pulse production and we are moving further ahead," he said.</p>.<p>The chief minister said while the government was focusing on agriculture, it is also trying to promote processing of pulses through industries within the state.</p>.<p>"We fulfilled our promise by providing tax relief to factories on imported tur dal. The government is benefiting farmers in cotton and several other crops. In the coming season, after the rains, when the Rabi crop arrives, we will provide daytime electricity to free farmers from difficulties," he said.</p>.<p>Yadav said registration of urad and moong growers had also started and the government would procure these crops as well.</p>.<p>The MP government has declared 2026 as 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh' (Year of Agriculture), under which 16 state departments have come together to shift farming from a traditional occupation into a profitable, tech-driven enterprise.</p>.<p>Later, the chief minister held a roadshow in Shujalpur town.</p>