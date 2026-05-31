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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh govt to give farmers helmets; will save lives in road accidents, says CM Yadav

Yadav made the announcement while interacting with farmers in Shujalpur after listening to the 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

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