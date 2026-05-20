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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh govt to seek CBI probe into Twisha Sharma death case: CM Mohan Yadav

During his meeting with Twisha's family members, the Chief Minister assured them to provide all the possible assistance from the state government.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsCBICrimeMadhya PradeshBhopalMohan Yadav

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