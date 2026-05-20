Madhya Pradesh govt to seek CBI probe into Twisha Sharma death case: CM Mohan Yadav

<p>Bhopal: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/1">Madhya Pradesh</a> government will seek a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a> probe into the death of Noida woman Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal</a> last week, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a> assured her family members on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Twisha's family members met CM Yadav at the state secretariat and sought a fair probe into her death.</p>.<p>Twisha (33), was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.</p>.<p>During his meeting with Twisha's family members, the chief minister assured them to provide all the possible assistance from the state government, an official statement said.</p>.<p>The CM said he would write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging it to take up the probe into the case, the statement added.</p>.Bhopal dowry death: NCW seeks report, details on accused husband in Twisha Sharma case.<p>Police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, under provisions related to dowry death and harassment.</p>.<p>A Bhopal court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh, while his mother had earlier secured anticipatory bail.</p>.<p>A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and destruction of evidence.</p>.<p>Twisha's family has earlier alleged lapses in the investigation, claiming the FIR was registered three days after Twisha was found dead.</p>.<p>The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who remains absconding.</p>