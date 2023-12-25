Madhya Pradesh govt under financial strain ahead of Lok Sabha Election

In the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, the Madhya Pradesh government is likely to present a vote on account instead of a revenue budget for 2023–2024 due to a model code of conduct in place. The government will require additional funds to make up the loss and to continue business as usual. Officials in Mantralaya said they were waiting for the devolution (the state share in the central taxes) to be received from the Centre. The amount would be over Rs 4000 crore, but if it is not released in time, then the government will have to seek more loans.
According to information, budget preparation by the department has not started yet, while growing debt, including loans and subsidies, only reflects the poor financial condition of the state government. The incumbent CM, Mohan Yadav, inherited a debt burden of approx. Rs 3.5 lakh crore from his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Further, the debt burden is likely to increase to Rs 3.85 lakh crore by March 2024. The government’s income projection for 2022–23 was Rs 2.25 lakh crore, while the expenditure stood at Rs 3.32 lakh crore, which is nearly Rs 1 lakh crore more than the income. In March 2023, the state debt stood at over Rs 3.3 lakh crore.
Earlier state finance minister and now deputy CM Jagdish Devda presented a government budget with an estimated expenditure of 3,14,025 crore in the state assembly in March 2023, ahead of the December polls.
A whopping sum of Rs 11,000 crore was taken as a loan, including Rs 2000 crore, on Tuesday this year alone. Since the election model code of conduct, it was the third loan by the MP government. With this, the state government incurred a total debt of Rs 3,31,651.07 crore. Earlier, after the model code of conduct, the government took loans on two occasions: Rs 1,000 crore on October 31 and Rs 2,000 crore on November 23.
According to the information, the state government has a debt of Rs 3,31,651.07 crore. Out of which Rs 20081.92 crore has been taken from the market, 6624.44 crores from bonds, 14620.17 crore loan from financial institutions, 52617.91 crore loan and advances from the central government, 18472.62 other liabilities, 38498.01 crore national saving fund, etc.
The government now has a debt of approx. Rs 3 lakh 32 thousand crores, while the revenue budget is Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand 25 crores.
Principal secretary of finance Ajit Kesari had quoted, “The loan amount of Rs. 2000 crore taken on November 29, 2023, was meant for capital work. MP is a revenue surplus state," he told.