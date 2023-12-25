Madhya Pradesh govt under financial strain ahead of Lok Sabha Election

A whopping sum of Rs 11,000 crore was taken as a loan, including Rs 2000 crore, on Tuesday this year alone. Since the election model code of conduct, it was the third loan by the MP government. With this, the state government incurred a total debt of Rs 3,31,651.07 crore. Earlier, after the model code of conduct, the government took loans on two occasions: Rs 1,000 crore on October 31 and Rs 2,000 crore on November 23.

According to the information, the state government has a debt of Rs 3,31,651.07 crore. Out of which Rs 20081.92 crore has been taken from the market, 6624.44 crores from bonds, 14620.17 crore loan from financial institutions, 52617.91 crore loan and advances from the central government, 18472.62 other liabilities, 38498.01 crore national saving fund, etc.

The government now has a debt of approx. Rs 3 lakh 32 thousand crores, while the revenue budget is Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand 25 crores.

Principal secretary of finance Ajit Kesari had quoted, “The loan amount of Rs. 2000 crore taken on November 29, 2023, was meant for capital work. MP is a revenue surplus state," he told.