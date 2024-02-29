Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of leopards in the country: Report

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of leopards in India, cementing its position as the country's premier big cat state since it also tops the list for tigers.

The number of leopards in MP jumped from 3,421 in 2018 to 3,907, as per a report released in New Delhi on Thursday by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

As per the report, MP is followed by Maharashtra (1,985), Karnataka (1,879) and Tamil Nadu (1,070).

Tiger reserves or places with the highest leopard population are Nagarjuna Sagar in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh followed by Panna and Satpura in Madhya Pradesh, as per the report.