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Madhya Pradesh High Court declares disputed Bhojshala site as temple, says Muslim side can seek separate land

ASI will continue overall administration of property.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh High Courtdisputed land

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