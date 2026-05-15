<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh-high-court">Madhya Pradesh High Court </a>on Friday pronounced its verdict in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex case and declared the disputed site a "temple of Goddess Vagdevi Saraswati".</p><p>The bench said the government of India and ASI will take a decision for purpose administration and management of Bhojshala temple and Sanskrit learning within property in question situated in Dhar district. ASI will continue overall administration of property.</p><p>In order to secure the religious rights of the Muslim community, the bench said that in case the respondent submits an application for allotment of suitable land within Dhar district, or construction of mosque, the state may consider the said application per the law.</p><p>The court also quashed the 2003 ASI arrangement under which both Hindus and Muslims offered prayers at the site on different days and ordered stopping of Muslim namaz at Bhojshala. </p>.Bhojshala dispute: Muslim side calls ASI report 'biased', says findings have no legal basis.<p><strong>What is the dispute about?</strong></p><p>The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side identifies the monument as the Kamal Maula Mosque, and a petitioner from the Jain community claims the complex is a medieval Jain temple and gurukul.</p>.<p>Under the 2003 ASI arrangement, Hindus and Muslims continue to pray on Tuesdays and Fridays respectively.</p><p>The Hindu side challenged the order in the High Court, seeking exclusive rights to worship at the complex.</p><p>The HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex on March 11, 2024. The ASI began the survey on March 22 that year and, after a detailed 98-day survey, submitted its report to the court.</p>