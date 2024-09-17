Madhya Pradesh Kesh Shilpi Mandal chairman booked for assaulting woman relative

Indore: Madhya Pradesh state Kesh Shilpi Mandal chairman Nand Kishore Verma was booked on charges of allegedly assaulting and abusing his woman relative over a property dispute in Indore, police said on Tuesday.
Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said Verma's 55-year-old female relative lodged an FIR against him.
The alleged incident occurred over a property dispute at a restaurant on Monday, the police officer said, adding that a purported video of the incident has surfaced and is being examined.
The video also shows a car at the spot with a nameplate of "Chairman (Cabinet Minister Rank), Madhya Pradesh Rajya Kesh Shilpi Mandal.
Published 17 September 2024, 17:11 IST