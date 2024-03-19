Madhya Pradesh man alleges daughter abducted, got Rs 30-lakh ransom demand, police yet to verify claim

Kota: A 21-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has been allegedly abducted from here with her father claiming that he has received a Rs 30-lakh ransom demand.

However, the Kota police are yet to confirm if she was abducted from Kota.

The woman's father, in a police complaint, stated that he had taken his daughter to Kota in August last year for exam coaching and she was living in a hostel under the Vigyan Nagar police station area.