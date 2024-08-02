Madhya Pradesh man making Rs 300 a day finds diamond worth Rs 80 lakh

A labourer from Madhya Pradesh found his life transformed following the discovery of a large diamond in the famous Panna mines of the state, CNN reported.

Raju Gond, 40, found a 19.22-carat diamond days back, which is expected to bring him around Rs 80 lakh at the government auction.

Gond reportedly makes around Rs 300 each day from his work in the fields or from driving tractors for wealthy farmers in the state.

The publication reported that Gond and his brother, Rakesh, sometimes pay Rs 800 a day to mine for gold on a 690-square-foot government land plot. This is where they found the diamond last Wednesday.