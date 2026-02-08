Menu
Madhya Pradesh man's belief in law's forgetfulness dashed; held in 45-year-old wheat theft case

Salim and six others had stolen wheat from fields in Balsamund Kakad area in 1980 when he was 20 years of age, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (Mandleshwar) Shweta Shukla told PTI on Sunday.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 10:23 IST
Published 08 February 2026, 10:23 IST
