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Madhya Pradesh: Missing NEET candidate found dead one day after re-exam, family suspects murder; probe on

Once the exam was over, she reportedly had called her mother from someone else's mobile phone to inform her that her mobile phone's battery had discharged and she would be home soon.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:29 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshNEETExam

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