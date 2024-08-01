Madhya Pradesh: New flight schedule announced to boost regional tourism

This initiative provides passengers with reliable, safe, and efficient air travel options.

For more information on the new schedule and to book tickets, visit www.flyola.in or call 18004199006.

Besides, the state government is set to host an ambitious 39th IATO (Indian Association of Tour Operators) Annual Convention in Bhopal scheduled between August 30th and September 2nd, 2024, to boost tourism in MP.

This event is expected to draw over 1000 delegates, including tour operators, hoteliers, and other key stakeholders from across the country, promising to enhance both domestic and international tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

A curtain-raiser event was held on July 24, 2024, in New Delhi, where Principal Secretary Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla highlighted the convention's objectives and initiatives.

The three-day conference will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, on August 30th at the Taj Lakefront, Bhopal.

The theme for this year's convention is “Resurgent India Inbound,” focusing on increasing the number of foreign tourists visiting the state.

The convention will witness the participation of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with various state tourism departments. Their involvement underscores the national importance of the event and its potential impact on promoting tourism across India.

These key stakeholders will bring valuable insights and strategies to the convention, enhancing collaboration and innovation in the tourism sector.

The IATO Annual Convention promises to be a pivotal event for the tourism industry, providing a platform for discussions, networking, and the unveiling of new tourism opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its 12 national parks, 25 sanctuaries, 7 tiger reserves, and 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites (11 tentative and 3 permanent), aims to use the convention to boost awareness of its current tourist attractions and to curate new experiences and unexplored destinations.

The state saw a remarkable increase in tourism, with 112.1 million visitors in 2023, up from 34.1 million in 2022. The convention will serve as a platform to discover the state's hidden gems, particularly focusing on spiritual and heritage destinations.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, led by Additional Managing Director Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, plans to organize 10 post-convention familiarization (FAM) tours to showcase the state's diverse offerings on 1st September 2024. Additionally, a heritage walk and the IATO Run for Responsible Tourism around Bhopal will spotlight offbeat destinations.

The Managing Director of MPSTDC Mr. Ilayaraja T, President of IATO Rajiv Mehra, Vice President of IATO Ravi Gosain, and Chairman of the IATO Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Chapter Mahendra Pratap Singh were also present at the curtain-raiser event held in Delhi on July 24th.