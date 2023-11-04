Madhya Pradesh Polls: How the numbers stack up in the Assembly now

The state of Madhya Pradesh is set to go for polls on November 17, with results for the same being announced on December 8, along with Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram, in what is seen as the final leg before the Lok Sabha elections next year.
The state is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the helm.
The BJP has a total of 128 members in the 230-member state assembly.
Congress meanwhile, has 98 members, while the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has 1 member.
The assembly also includes 3 Independent candidates.
Initially, the Congress party led by Kamal Nath had secured victory in the previous assembly polls, held back in 2018.
But in March 2020, 22 MLAs from the Congress defected and switched to BJP, leading to the collapse of Nath's government.
BJP subsequently formed the government, with Chouhan taking over the chief ministerial post.