Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Two teenage boys among three drown in river, bodies recovered

'Two 13-year-old boys and a man aged 21 went to take a bath in Tenduni river, where they drowned,' Udaipura police station in-charge Hariom Ashthana said.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 06:47 IST

Two teenage boys and a man drowned in a river in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh when they went to take bath, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Chhater village in Udaipura police station limits, around 120 kms from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, an official said.

'Two 13-year-old boys and a man aged 21 went to take a bath in Tenduni river, where they drowned,' Udaipura police station in-charge Hariom Ashthana said.

The bodies of all three victims have been recovered, he said.

(Published 12 August 2023, 06:47 IST)
