Madhya Pradesh woman finds four false teeth in chocolate she got as treat

In yet another bizarre incident of finding unusual stuff in food, a retired school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone found a set of false teeth in a chocolate.

According to a report by India Today, Mayadevi Gupta, a retired school principal who is now a volunteer at an NGO, received a chocolate as a treat at a child’s birthday party. Days later, when she ate the chocolate, she was surprised by its crunchy texture. However, it turned out to be something unexpected — a set of false teeth.

“I got a coffee-flavored chocolate of a popular brand. After eating the chocolate, I felt something crunchy. But when I tried to chew it again, it felt very hard. When I took it out, I was shocked to see it was a set of four false teeth,” Mayadevi Gupta said, as quoted by India Today.

Gupta reportedly received the chocolate from a student at a birthday party hosted by the NGO.

Following the incident, she reported the matter to the district Food and Drug Department in Khargone.

An investigation is underway, according to an official with the Food Safety and Drug Administration. A team has been deployed to look into the matter, and samples from the shop where the chocolates were purchased have been collected. These samples will be sent to the department’s laboratory for further analysis.

Earlier in June, a Mumbai doctor found a human finger inside an ice cream cone his sister had ordered online. In another incident, a couple traveling on the Vande Bharat train found a cockroach in their meal; they even posted a picture of it on the social media platform X.