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Madhya Pradesh's 'Garadu', 'Balam kakdi' earn GI recognition

A GI tag provides legal protection to a product's geographical origin and the specific qualities, reputation or other characteristics associated with it.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFoodTrendingGI tagcucumber

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