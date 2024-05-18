Major fire at Shivpuri collector office in MP damages documents of various departments

Shivpuri (MP): Several documents were gutted in a major fire that broke out at the district collector's office in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, officials said on Saturday.

The blaze erupted during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was called in, an official said.

District collector Ravindra Choudhary said the officials received information about the fire around 5 am. Documents of several sections were damaged by the time it was brought under control around 8 am on Saturday, he said.