Man axes wife, infant daughter to death, kills self in Madhya Pradesh

Hindoria police station in-charge Amit Gautam said Manoj Patel killed his wife Sonam Patel (25) and their six-month-old daughter with an axe. Patel later hanged himself in the same room, he said.

The couple’s two other daughters, aged two and four, were playing outside at the time, while their family members were in other rooms, Gautam said.

The police official said Patel was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment.

Further investigation is under way, he said.