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Man dies, son critical after eating watermelon in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur

The incident came days after four members of a family died in Mumbai due to suspected poisoning hours after eating the fruit.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshwatermelon

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