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Man held for shooting objectionable video with unsuspecting Russian woman at Gwalior Fort

The accused uploaded the video on social media, following which a case was registered against him under the Information Technology Act, the official said.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshGwalior

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