<p>Gwalior: A social media influencer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading a reel containing abusive language with a Russian woman at the historic Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.</p>.<p>The reel was shot two days ago when a group of foreign tourists visited the fort, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Manish Yadav told reporters.</p>.Road rage: Woman injured in firing after son honks at car blocking way in Gwalior.<p>"Radhe Gurjar persuaded a Russian woman tourist to shoot a video with him. The woman agreed to record a normal reel but the accused used abusive language and made obscene remarks in the video. However, since the woman did not understand Hindi, she continued smiling," Yadav said.</p>.<p>Gurjar later uploaded the video on social media, following which a case was registered against him under the Information Technology Act, the official added.</p>.Delhi court convicts Shahtoosh shawl trader after 17-year probe in wildlife crime case.<p>'He fled but was later apprehended and brought to Gwalior. The video has tarnished the image of Gwalior and the country. Gurjar has claimed he deleted the video. He has apologised and promised not to make such videos in the future. However, the probe into the case continues," the Deputy SP said. </p>